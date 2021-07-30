US bill seeks to end extension of stay after study, Indian students may be affected

A group of Republican Party lawmakers have introduced a bill in US Congress that aims to eliminate a programme that allows foreign students on F1 visa to stay in the US after completing their studies. The bill has been introduced in the House of Representatives. The bill seeks to amend Immigration and Nationality Act.

If the bill is passed, it will affect thousands of Indian students in the US.

Immigration and Nationality Act allows students on F1 visa to stay in the US and seek employment for a year.

The Republican lawmakers are alleging that the provisions of the program let American companies prefer foreign students as employees at low wages compared to American job seekers. About 80,000 Indian students are employed in the US under provisions of this act.

Republicans argue that students under this programme are exempt from payroll taxes. The lawmakers have expressed their opposition to the fact that this makes wages of the foreign workers 10-15 per cent lower making companies prefer them instead of local talent.

The bill has to pass in the House as well as Senate after which it will be sent to President Joe Biden for a go-ahead. However, this looks like a long path given that Democratic Party controls the House and the Senate.