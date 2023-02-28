US: Bestselling author and Democrat Marianne Williamson announces 2024 presidential bid

Marianne Williamson, a self-help author and a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran for the 2020 presidential election, has announced that she would be contesting for the White House again in 2024. She is the first major Democrat to challenge Joe Biden for his party’s nomination in 2024.

The 70-year-old formally kicked off her campaign in Washington on Saturday by taking potshots at former president Donald Trump.

In a Facebook post, she said that his unconventional White House win makes it “odd for anyone to think they can know who can win the presidency.”

“I’m not putting myself through this again just to add to the conversation. I’m running for president to help bring an aberrational chapter of our history to a close, and to help bring forth a new beginning.” Williamson wrote.

In the last presidential bid, the 70-year-old couldn’t gain much traction with primary voters. She then endorsed Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination and he ended up coming in second to Biden.

Williamson said she will kick off her campaign with travel to states voting early in the Democratic primary. That includes New Hampshire, where she is expected to participate in the state’s primary. However, the probability of New Hampshire voting early seems improbable as the Democratic National Committee is looking to hold the nation’s first presidential nominating contest in South Carolina.

“I feel my forty years being up close and personal with the trauma of so many thousands of individuals gives me a unique perspective on what is needed to help repair America,” Williamson wrote.

“We need a politics that treats not just symptoms, but cause. That does not base itself on the crass imperatives of endless corporate profit, but on the eternal imperatives of our principles and values.”

Williamson is a known author of several best-selling books and a spiritual adviser to Oprah Winfrey.

In the 1980s, she founded the Los Angeles and Manhattan Centers for Living, which supported people with HIV and AIDS, and Project Angel Food, which provides free meals to people with serious illnesses.

