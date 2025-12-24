/US bars 5 Europeans over alleged efforts to 'censor American view points'

The US State Department under the Trump administration has declared that it has barred 5 Europeans it alleged for leading or supporting efforts to pressure US tech companies into censoring American viewpoints online. The decision uses a new Visa restriction policy aimed at May to restrict the entry of foreigners, deemed responsible for the censorship of protected speech in India.

“For far too long, ideologues in Europe have led organised efforts to coerce American platforms to punish American viewpoints they oppose,” said Rubio in a post on X.

“The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate these egregious acts of extraterritorial censorship,” read the post.

The five individuals banned were Former EU Commissioner Thierry Breton, chief executive of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate Imran Ahmed, Clare Melford in charge of Global Disinformation Index, Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenber,g leaders of the Germany-based Hate Aid.

Europeans call it a revival of US McCarthyism

Thiery Breton, who is the main target of these crackdowns, has drawn similarities with the McCarthy era, calling it a “witch hunt”. Breton has been the lead architect of the EU’s Digital Services Act, which has been a major crackdown on misinformation and disinformation.

The US McCarthy era was characterised by a sense of paranoia against the growing communist ideology in the United States. The prevailing Cold War anxiety gave an excuse to then Senator Joseph McCarthy to persecute innocent civilians and government officials for the charges of communist subversion and treason.

In Trump administration this is characterised by the taking back of 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial positions, and appointing loyalists. Litigations against media channels critical of the administration, around 600 Americans were reportedly fired from their jobs for social media posts deemed inappropriate following Charlie Kirk's death.

“Is McCarthy’s witch hunt back? As a reminder: 90% of the European Parliament - our democratically elected body -and all 27 Member States unanimously voted for the DSA,” said Breton.

French Minister of European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot condemned the decision, and said that the EU “can not let the rules governing their digital space be imposed by others upon them.”