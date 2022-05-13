US baby formula shortage: What is it and who is most at risk?

Baby formula has been in short supply across the United States, endangering the health of infants and those who rely on it for survival.

According to experts, this is the biggest scarcity of infant formula in decades. It's also the latest illustration of how the US healthcare system's shortcomings disproportionately affect those with complex medical conditions and those who are poor.

Formula is the only source of nutrition advised for newborns who are not exclusively breastfed in the United States, and millions of babies rely on it.

Here's what's causing the problem and what parents can do about it:

What is the source of the scarcity?

The shortage can be traced back to a contamination issue at an Abbott factory that produces much of the Similac formula, as well as several other brands, for the US market.

Abbott closed the factory in February after receiving consumer complaints about contaminated formula that was linked to two infant deaths. It's still not up and operating as of mid-May.

According to Politico, it's unclear why Abbott and the FDA have been unable to reach an agreement that would allow the factory to resume formula production and assist alleviate the shortfall.

Abbott is one of only a few companies that produces the great bulk of the formula in the United States, therefore their recall wiped away a huge portion of the market and caused the scarcity.

What ingredients are in baby formula?

Most formulas include protein derived from cow's milk that has been modified to make it easier to digest and supplemented with additional nutrients for growth and development.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) establishes nutritional guidelines, which include minimum protein, fat, calcium, and vitamin requirements.

Sugars, oils, and minerals are used to attain certain levels by formulators.

Although studies have repeatedly proven that breastfed babies have better health results, the formulas are meant to mimic breast milk.

