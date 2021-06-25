US authorities want him dead: John McAfee’s wife warned three days before ‘suicide’

"US officials are determined to have John die in prison to make an example of him for speaking out against the corruption within government agencies," said John McAfee's wife Janice McAfee in a Father's Day note for John on June 20.



"There is no longer any justice in America," she added.In a Spanish prison, McAfee died in a suspected suicide.

In the Twitter post, Janice McAfee reminded her husband that he was "loved and appreciated" while claiming that his "honesty put him in trouble with corrupt administrations."

Happy Father's Day @officialmcafee. Though you are spending the day in prison know that you are loved and appreciated.

Janice and John McAfee got married in 2013. There is not much known about her personal life but she was born in 1983 and is from Guatemala.

The 75-year-old tech mogul reportedly took his own life in prison in Barcelona, his lawyer confirmed on Wednesday.