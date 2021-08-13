US authorises Covid booster jabs for those with weak immune systems to thwart Delta variant

The United States has authorised an extra dose of Covid vaccine for people with weakened immune systems, as the country struggles to thwart the Delta variant.

"The country has entered yet another wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the FDA is especially cognizant that immunocompromised people are particularly at risk for severe disease," said acting Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Janet Woodcock in a statement.

Speaking at a White House COVID-19 press briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said the shots would be available to certain people who are moderately and severely immune compromised, such as people who have had organ transplants and some cancer patients. She estimated the group of vulnerable people was less than 3 per cent of adults.

"This action is about ensuring our most vulnerable, who may need an additional dose to enhance their biological responses to the vaccines are better protected against COVID-19," Walensky said.

The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet on Friday to discuss this issue and offer recommendations.

Top US infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said US officials do not believe elderly or others who are not immunocompromised need another vaccine dose at this moment.

Cases and hospitalisations have surged across the country in the past month. Some hospitals in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, and Mississippi have run out of beds, and the outbreak is spreading beyond the epicenter in the US South to Oregon and Washington state.

Some other countries, such as Israel and Germany, plan to or have already administered third shots to elderly or vulnerable people to try to slow the spread of the contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

