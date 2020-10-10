US, AstraZeneca strike deal for COVID-19 antibody treatment touted by Trump

The US government and AstraZeneca Plc have struck a deal to develop and secure supplies of up to 100,000 doses of COVID-19 antibody treatment.

This antibody treatment would be a similar class of drug that was used in treating US President Donald Trump. He was treated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' antibody drug last week. The president also released a video on Twitter touting its benefits.

The Trump administration has awarded $486 million to the pharmaceutical giant.

The agreement, under Operation Warp Speed, is meant for developing a monoclonal antibody cocktail that can prevent COVID-19, especially in high-risk population like those over 80 years old.

AstraZeneca said it was planning to supply up to 100,000 doses starting toward the end of 2020 and that the US government could acquire up to an additional one million doses in 2021 under a separate agreement.

Regeneron signed a $450 million deal in July to sell Operation Warp Speed enough doses of its antibody treatment, REGN-COV2, to treat around 300,000 people.

AstraZeneca plans to evaluate the treatment, AZD7442, which is a cocktail of two monoclonal antibodies, in two studies.

One trial will evaluate the safety and efficacy of the experimental treatment to prevent infection for up to 12 months in about 5,000 participants, while the second will evaluate post-exposure preventative and pre-emptive treatment in roughly 1,100 participants.