US approves Moderna and Pfizer shots targeting omicron variant of Covid

In an effort to stop a new wave of dreaded illnesses this winter, US officials on Wednesday approved enhanced Covid-19 immunizations made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech that specifically target the most recent strains of the Omicron form.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced in a statement that the two new booster shots are acceptable for anyone 12 and older for the Pfizer shot and 18 and older for Moderna.

The BA.4 and BA.5 lineages, the subvariants of Omicron that makeup nearly 90% of all new cases in the United States, are also protected against by this new generation of so-called "bivalent" vaccines.

According to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf, "although the current Covid-19 surge is waning overall, it's predicated that we'll enter yet another surge as we spend more time indoors later this fall and winter."

These update boosters provide us with a chance to go in front of the curve, he claimed.

Even though Americans no longer pay much attention to coronavirus in their daily lives, the country still sees about 80,000 new instances of the disease each day, along with 400 fatalities.

The US health department said earlier this summer that it had ordered 105 million pills from Pfizer and 66 million from Moderna for use in the next fall and winter.

Before injections may start, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country's health protection body, must still recommend the vaccines.

The CDC will hold a meeting with an impartial team of specialists on Thursday to go over the changes.

(with inputs from agencies)