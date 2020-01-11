US applauds Taiwan president re-election: Mike Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday said the United States congratulated Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen for her reelection.

In a statement that could anger Beijing, which views Taiwan as part of China, Pompeo said that Taiwan's democratic system, free-market economy and civil society, made it "a model for the Indo-Pacific region and a force for good in the world."

"The United States thanks President Tsai for her leadership in developing a strong partnership with the United States and applauds her commitment to maintaining cross-Strait stability in the face of unrelenting pressure," Pompeo said.

While Pompeo did not mention Beijing by name, his comment referred to pressure that Tsai has faced from China throughout her first term.

Tsai Ing-wen was reelected with a landslide victory on Saturday's election in a sharp rebuke to China as voters signalled support for her tough stance toward China.

In total she won almost 8.2 million votes in all, more than any Taiwan president before since the island held its first direct presidential election in 1996.

(With inputs from Reuters)