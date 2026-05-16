/US announces 45-day Israel-Lebanon ceasefire extension amid fresh strikes

The US State Department announced Friday a 45-day extension of the porous ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, following two days of intensive, mediated talks held in Washington.The announcement comes despite a surge in cross-border violence and reports of heavy casualties, as the previous truce agreement neared its expiration on Sunday. "The April 16 cessation of hostilities will be extended by 45 days to enable further progress," said State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott.Describing the latest third round of direct negotiations as “highly productive,” Pigott confirmed that the political track will reconvene on June 2 and 3, while a parallel security track involving military delegations will launch at the Pentagon on May 29.

The diplomatic breakthrough stands in stark contrast to the volatile situation on the ground. The Israeli military maintained it was targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces have established a massive buffer zone. The military asserted that operations only proceeded after instructing residents of neighbouring villages and eastern towns to evacuate.

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However, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported intense Israeli airstrikes hitting sections of the south and east, including several areas completely uncovered by the evacuation warnings. The escalation follows a grim assessment from the Lebanese health ministry, which reported that intense raids a day prior killed 22 people, including eight children.

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Meanwhile, retaliatory actions continued to breach Israeli territory. As reported by the news agency AFP, a Hezbollah drone fell inside Israel, leaving several civilians injured. Hezbollah has consistently targeted Israeli forces in the south, claiming justification due to the ongoing military presence on Lebanese soil.

While US law mandates providing defensive weaponry to Israel, Washington has historically utilised strategic ambiguity regarding direct military intervention. The primary roadblock remains the status of Hezbollah; US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, have reiterated that a permanent peace framework remains contingent on the full restoration of Lebanese state authority and the complete disarmament of the group.

Despite the fragile nature of the current truce, Washington hopes the 45-day window will advance a framework for lasting border delineation, sovereign integrity, and humanitarian reconstruction.