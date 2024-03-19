US and Japan, nuclear weapon launcher and survivor, call for ban on space nukes

In a strange coincidence, the United States and Japan - the two countries which have witnessed the launch and strike of nuclear weapons from their closest - on Monday (Mar 18) proposed

and sponsored a United Nations Security Council resolution which called all the countries not to deploy or create nuclear weapons in space, said the US ambassador.

The resolution, which warned countries against placing any kind of nuclear weapons in space, indirectly tried to pressure Russia to drop its novel plan of placing the warheads in the spatial orbit.

As per the draft, the resolution emphasised that the countries "should not develop nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction designed to be placed in orbit".

It further reminded the countries that they must "fully comply" with their duties which have been mentioned in the 1967 Outer Space Treaty forbids the placement of nuclear weapons in space.

The treaty includes not deploying "objects carrying nuclear weapons or any other kinds of weapons of mass destruction, or station such weapons in outer space in any other manner," as per the document.

In the resolution, the name of Russia does not appear directly. However, the draft resolution came weeks after the Biden administration said that Moscow had plans to create an anti-satellite space weapon.

Placement of nuclear weapons in space dangerous, unacceptable: US Ambassador to the UN

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, while speaking at a Security Council meeting on Monday (Mar 18) said Russia has "invoked dangerous nuclear rhetoric, and walked away from several of its arms control obligations" in the two years since it invaded Ukraine.

"Any placement of nuclear weapons into orbit around the Earth would be unprecedented, dangerous and unacceptable," Thomas-Greenfield said.

Meanwhile, Japan’s Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, said that even during “the confrontational environment” of the Cold War, the countries had agreed on ensuring that the outer space is peaceful.

Watch: Rapidly evolving threat in space: Putin says, 'No plans to deploy nukes in space' She added that this kind of agreement prohibits the placement of any weapons of mass destruction into orbit.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, who represents Russia at the UN, said that the draft does not match the political upheaval in the current date.

"The wording that it contains has not been worked out at all by the experts nor was it discussed at specialized international platforms," said Polyanskiy, after Thomas-Greenfield talked.

"We're left therefore with the very firm impression that this is just yet another propaganda stunt by Washington," he added.

In 1945, an American B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, and Nagasaki was bombed three days later, on August 9.

