US allows parents to claim refunds for purchases made by children on Fortnite

US parents will now be eligible to claim refunds for those items purchased by their children while playing the popular game Fortnite.

This is the result of a deal reached between the US regulator Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite. The company has decided to pay $245 million in refunds to parents as a part of the settlement.

Also, the gaming company will pay $275 million in fines to the government for luring gamers into making unintended purchases using “deceptive interfaces” and also compromising the privacy of its gamers, including teens.

Epic Games has also promised to take solid steps to address privacy concerns as well as interface problems.

Epic Games promises to mend its ways

Epic Games has said they have implemented parental controls and also introduced spending limits for players under 13.

It has also set default high privacy settings for minor players.

"The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough," Epic Games said while announcing the agreement with FTC.

"We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players," it said.

Watch: US: Federal Trade Commission to investigate ChatGPT maker

It also added that parents who want to claim refunds should do it through the FTC website.

The FTC has initiated the process of reaching out to 37 million individuals to notify them about compensation.

Who can claim refunds?

Fortnite, a globally renowned video game boasting over 400 million players, operates on a free-to-play model, generating revenue through in-game purchases.

Under this settlement with FTC, refunds will be accessible for various purchases, including outfits, loot boxes, and the game's virtual currency, V-Bucks.

Those who were billed for undesired in-game items from January 2017 to September 2022 may submit refund requests until January 2024.

Furthermore, parents who can provide evidence of their child's unauthorised credit card purchases within the period of January 2017 to November 2018 can also seek refunds. Players whose Fortnite accounts were restricted due to wrongful charges can likewise request compensation.