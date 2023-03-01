US Air Force plans $1.2 bn Boeing planes to replace ageing fleet

The US Air Force is set to replace its ageing fleet of E-3s with 26 Boeing Co E-7A airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) planes, according to a recent announcement from the Department of the Air Force.

The contract is worth up to $1.2 billion and will involve Boeing developing two new variants of the E-7 for the Air Force.

The E-7A is a modern, technologically advanced aircraft that uses the 737-700 narrowbody as its base, providing a significant upgrade over the much older 707 used for the E-3.

Introduced in 2009, the E-7A can track and provide real-time data for airborne targets and control and direct individual aircraft.

The US Air Force expects the first plane to be in service by the fiscal year 2027, with an additional 24 to be purchased by fiscal 2032.

The E-7A is set to be the Department's principal airborne sensor for detecting, identifying, tracking, and reporting all airborne activity to Joint Force Commanders.

The E-7A has already been used by other countries, including the Royal Australian Air Force, the Republic of Korea Air Force, the Turkish Air Force, and the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force.

Australia was the first plane customer and deployed it in Iraq and Syria alongside the US military.

Boeing Defence Australia Managing Director Scott Carpendale said that his team was working on using its local capabilities to support the US programme, as it had done with Britain's.

"What that looks like is to be determined, and it is guided by US requirements, US security considerations, export control restrictions or parameters and then where we best utilise our talent," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Australian International Airshow.

Regarding updating its airborne early warning and control capabilities, the US Air Force has made great progress with the decision to replace its old fleet of E-3s with the E-7A.

The Air Force will be better equipped to identify, track, and report airborne activities because of the E-7A's cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art aircraft base, offering Joint Force Commanders a decisive advantage in their mission to safeguard and defend American interests home and abroad.

(With inputs from agencies)

