US advisory panel recommends extension of grace period for H1B visa holders amid mass layoffs

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Mar 15, 2023, 11:50 PM IST

H1B visa of the US (representative image). Photograph:(Zee News Network)

Bhutoria also told members of the advisory committee that as a result, many H1-B workers are forced to leave the country which could result in a loss of skilled labour for the United States 

The federal government has received a recommendation from a presidential advisory sub-committee to extend the grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs recently. 

The extension will be given from the existing 60 days to 180 days in order to provide the workers with enough opportunities to find a new job or other alternatives. 

The development comes amid mass layoffs of employees, especially Indians, at big companies like Microsoft, Google, Meta, Amazon, Twitter, etc. The firing emerged as a massive concern for many regarding job security. 

As quoted by the news agency PTI, Ajay Jain Bhutoria, who is a member of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said on Tuesday: "The immigration subcommittee recommends the Department of Homeland Security and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to extend the grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days." 

He said in his presentation that the significant challenges faced by H1-B workers laid off from their jobs. The current 60-day grace period presents numerous hurdles, including finding a new job within a tight timeframe, complex paperwork for transferring H1-B status, and delays in processing at USCIS. 

Bhutoria also told members of the advisory committee that as a result, many H1-B workers are forced to leave the country which could result in a loss of skilled labour for the United States. 

He said that the extension would also provide affected employees with more time to navigate the complex and time-consuming process of finding new employment opportunities and transferring their H1-B status. 

(With inputs from agencies)

