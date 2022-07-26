US accuses China of increased 'provocations' in South China Sea

The US on Tuesday (July 26) held China responsible for increased "provocations" in South China Sea againt rival claimants.

"There is a clear and upward trend of PRC provocations against South China Sea claimants and other states lawfully operating in the region,” Jung Pak, deputy assistant secretary for East Asia at the State Department, told a US think tank event, referring to the People's Republic of China.

China claims the entirety of South China Sea citing ancient claims. It is often at odds with smaller countries in the region over the issue.

Jung Pak said that China's aircrafts had increasingly carried out unsafe intercepts of Australian aircraft in international airspace above South China Sea. She also stated that China had also challenged marine research and exploration activities within Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Philippines.

US President Joe Biden is anticipated to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week. It is expected that the conversation will focus on ways prevent the growing US-China strategic rivalry.

Jung Pak's also came ahead of meetings of Southeast Asian foreign ministers and partners, including the United States, next week in Cambodia.

Pak said Washington had a "very complicated relationship with Beijing" was not trying to counter everything it was doing in Southeast Asia and the rest of the developing world.

(With inputs from agencies)

