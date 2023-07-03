US: 25-year-old Texas man found alive after more than 8 years of going missing

More than eight years after being reported missing in Houston, a Texas man was found alive outside a church this weekend with cuts and bruises, as per KTRK reports.

25-year-old Rudy Farias was 17 when he reportedly went missing after taking his dogs for a walk on March 6, 2015. Both the dogs were recovered but Farias was not found.

According to the local media reports, Farias is safe and recovering in the hospital.

Farias' mother, in a conversation with ABC13, said that someone called 911 after spotting her son outside a church unresponsive.

His mother further revealed that the 25-year-old was found with cuts and bruises all over his body and blood in his hair. She said she believed that Farias was badly abused and beaten.

“After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe,” read a tweet on Sunday from the Texas Center for the Missing.

“Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital.” Update: 7/1/23-- After 8 long years, Rudy has been located safe. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers as Rudy recovers in the hospital. https://t.co/AFqj9qvm9G — TX Center 4 Missing (@TXCenter) July 2, 2023 × Farias was diagnosed with depression According to KTRK, the authorities in the year 2015, had reported that Farias was diagnosed with depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and anxiety.

His family members said that his condition worsened after his brother's demise in a road accident years ago, as per NBC News.

"He watched his best friend die right in front of him," NBC quoted Brenda Paradise, a private investigator hired by the Farias family, as saying in April 2015. "His brother was his best friend in the world. He’s just gone through so much more than anyone his age ever should."

According to the authorities, the search was temporarily suspended for Farias on March 10, 2015, however, work was extensively in progress to gather more details about the incident.

On March 12, the search was run on but it again ended the very next day.

The authorities, while concluding the search on March 13, 2015, thanked the team for their commitment and continued looking for Farias in rain-soaked fields.

The 25-year-old was confirmed as safe by the authorities on Sunday, July 2.

According to KTRK, Farias' mother said they have tried talking to him, but he will only say a few words and go into a fetal position. She further said that it would be a long healing journey for her son but she is happy that he is alive.



(With inputs from agencies)