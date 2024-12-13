California, United States

A two-year-old boy in the United States accidentally shot and killed his 22-year-old mother inside an apartment in northern California, said the police.

The mother Jessinya Mina died on Friday (Dec 6) from a single gunshot wound to her upper body after the toddler pulled the trigger of an unsecured gun he picked up from his parents’ bedroom. The gun belonged to the woman's boyfriend Andrew Sanchez, who is now facing criminal charges for her death, according to CBS News.

"At some point in time while handling that particular weapon, the toddler was able to manipulate the trigger, and it struck Mina as she was lying in bed," said Lt Paul Cervantes during a press conference.

Mina, a mother of two kids, was immediately taken to a local hospital for treatment but died.

"It's devastating and serves as a stark reminder of the significance and importance of being able to properly store your weapon," the official further added.

Police further said that the woman, along with her boyfriend and children, was planning to relax at home when the shooting happened.

Sanchez allegedly left the gun in the bedroom in an area easily accessible to children. Mina’s boyfriend has since been charged with felony child endangerment and felony criminal storage of a weapon.

"This is a very tragic and a very much preventable and avoidable incident," Cervantes further added in his statement.

Mina's sister, Jessica Rodriguez, created an online fundraiser in which she called the mom of two "full of love and life and an amazingly beautiful mother".

"My niece and nephew will have to live off of memories and stories of my sister rather than her presence. We will never be able to witness my sister carry out her lifelong goals and accomplishments due to his negligence," Rodriguez said.

(With inputs from agencies)