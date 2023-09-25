US: 14-year-old killed in deadly Virginia shooting, 4 injured

In Chesapeake in the US state of Virginia, a tragic shooting incident resulted in the killing of a 14-year-old and injuries to four others, media reports said citing a police statement. Following the shooting, all five victims were rushed to local hospitals to receive medical care for their injuries. This violent incident occurred on a Saturday afternoon (September 23), as indicated in an official press release issued by the Chesapeake Police Department.

Sadly, the 14-year-old victim succumbed to the injuries sustained during the shooting and passed away on the subsequent Sunday (September 24), according to the police statement.

Identification of other victims

The other four victims, who survived the attack, were identified as two male juveniles and two adult males. Law enforcement's involvement began when emergency dispatchers received a call shortly after 5 pm on that fateful Saturday, reporting the sound of gunshots in a residential neighbourhood.

The investigation is ongoing. As of now, there are no identified suspects in the case, and the police are actively urging anyone with information to come forward.

The authorities are categorising this location as an active crime scene and have announced a reward of $1,500 for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible, as communicated in the press release.

This incident in Chesapeake, Virginia, has added to the broader conversation about gun violence in the United States, highlighting the need for measures to address and prevent such tragic events.

It is important to note that the United States has faced an ongoing issue with gun violence, with incidents occurring in various states.

The prevalence of gun violence has spurred debates and discussions on gun control and safety measures at both federal and state levels.

In a disturbing case out of Illinois, United States, a couple, their two children and three dogs were found fatally shot, said the police on Monday (September 18), adding that they are not investigating the incident as a ‘murder-suicide’ and are searching for the killer, who remains at large.

The bodies of the victims were found in their suburban Chicago home around 8:40 pm (local time) by officers who were sent by concerned relatives to conduct a well-being check, the Romeoville Police Department Deputy Chief Chris Burne told reporters, on Monday (Sep 18).

Meanwhile, the family’s neighbours told CBS Chicago the victims moved in just a few months ago but mostly kept to themselves and were only ever briefly seen outside. Romeoville is about 48 kilometres southwest of the city of Chicago.