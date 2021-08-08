Upcoming UN climate report presents 'starkest warning yet'

British COP26 president Alok Sharma described a forthcoming UN report about climate change in stark terms; as offering the international community its clearest warning about the risks of accelerating climate change.

An Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report to be released on Monday will show that the world is on the brink of a disaster, the chief for the November summit in Glasgow told the Observer newspaper.

"This is going to be the starkest warning yet that human behaviour is alarmingly accelerating global warming and this is why COP26 has to be the moment we get this right," Sharma said.

Two years, five years, ten years won't suffice, this is the time, he explained, adding that without countries taking action now, time will soon run out.

As Britain strives to galvanise international action on climate change, Sharma was forced to defend the country's own fossil-fuel projects, which include plans to license new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

"Future (fossil fuel) licences are going to have to adhere to the fact we have committed to go to net zero by 2050 in legislation," the COP26 president said.

"There will be a climate check on any licences," he added.

Paris-based watchdog International Energy Agency (IAE) has warned that fossil fuel exploration and development must cease this year in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius.

In recent weeks there have been a number of natural disasters, including floods and fires around the world, including in Europe and Asia. Sharma said these issues have drawn attention to the issue of global warming.

"We're seeing the impacts across the world," Sharma said. "Every day you will see a new high being recorded in one way or another across the world," he added.

