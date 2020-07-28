Unpredictability of Trump keeps US on its toes ahead of November election

The US presidential election is in November and there is no frontrunner yet. Joe Biden will secure the nomination from the Democrats while President Donald Trump will run for reelection.

With no clear winner, a group of lawmakers, political operatives, former government and military officials and academicians are preparing for all eventualities.

They are called the Transition Integrity Project and this group is worried about a contested election result. The group undertook a disturbing exercise last month and tried to game out the possible result of the election.

The Transition Integrity Project is reportedly grappling with three questions.

What if Donald Trump refuses to concede a loss? What will he do? How far he’ll go to keep power? And what if, the democrats challenge him?



They gamed out the scenarios and the prediction they have come up with is dire. They fear violence if Trump refused to step down. They feel the US president and his allies will use every apparatus of government to hold on to power and Democrats will move the courts to stop Trump and the streets will erupt in protest.

One of the co-organizers Rosa Brooks is a law professor at Georgetown University has gone public.

“All of our scenarios ended in both street-level violence and political impasse. The law is essential and it’s almost helpless against a president who is willing to ignore it,” she said.

Earlier this month, Trump had publicly hinted that he may not accept the election result if it goes against him as he had stated before.

In 2016 Trump had said he will accept the election result if he wins and he won the 2016 election.

Massive protests followed Trump’s oath-taking ceremony. Thousands took to the streets across multiple American cities. Celebrities joined the protest rallies too.

Trump is ending his first term under similar circumstances. America is witnessing violent protests across multiple cities.

Meanwhile, the coronavirus outbreak is yet to be contained. Earlier this month Biden had predicted that the military will escort Trump from the White House if he loses. Trump thrives on his unpredictability and no one knows what will be his next move, neither can anyone predict the result in November.