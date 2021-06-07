'Unpatriotic': Nigeria government orders media houses to stop using Twitter

A few days after suspending the social media platform, Twitter, ‘indefinitely’, the Nigerian government has ordered all TV and radio stations to immediately stop the usage of the platform.

Describing it as ‘unpatriotic’, the government directed all media houses to “suspend the patronage of Twitter immediately”, be it to collect news or to distribute it.

"Broadcasting stations are hereby advised to de-install Twitter handles and desist from using Twitter as a source... of information gathering for news," National Broadcasting Commission (NBC)’s director Armstrong Idachaba wrote in a statement. "It would be unpatriotic for any broadcaster in Nigeria to continue to patronise the suspended Twitter as a source of its information."

This order has come a few days after the Nigerian government suspended Twitter from the country ‘indefinitely’ after the platform suspended President Muhammadu Buhari’s account following an 'abusive' civil war tweet.

The leader had tweeted in relation to the 1967-70 civil war saying, "Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand".

Claiming it to be a strong violation of the "abusive behaviour" policy, Twitter suspended President’s account for 12 hours. However, the government decided to suspend the platform for an indefinite time and claimed Twitter was being misused for activities that were "capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence".