Unnamed European country buys dozens of Leopard 1 tanks from Belgian trader for Ukraine: Report

An unidentified European nation has struck a deal with a Belgian arms trader to send dozens of secondhand Leopard 1 tanks to Ukraine fighting Russia’s invasion for more than a year now, the Guardian reported.

The tanks have been sold by private defence company OIP Land Systems, which reportedly purchased 50 tanks from the Belgian government around five years ago.

The tanks were sold as a part of a wider trend among European nations to cut down their defence budgets. Now, the obsolete tanks are in demand again as the West struggles to source defence equipment for the Ukrainian forces.

Did a German company buy the tanks?

Freddy Versluys, CEO of OIP Land Systems, said he could not name the buyer of the tanks due to confidentiality clause but a source cited by the Guardian said a German buyer was behind the deal.

Additionally, Germany’s Handelsblatt newspaper published Tuesday (August 8) that arms maker Rheinmetall had bought the tanks, which planned to export most of them to Ukraine.

When will the tanks enter battlefield?

Versluys said that it could take more than six months for the tanks to join the Ukrainian army. Of the 49 tanks sold, over a dozen would be used for spare parts to help repair others, and then the overhauled tanks will be sent to the buyer.

Versluys added that it could take more than $1mn in renovation costs on each tank before it is ready for joining the fight against the might Russian army.

Background to the recent development

Earlier this year, several of Kyiv's Western allies agreed to provide Ukraine with modern Leopard 2 tanks and older Leopard 1 models.

The Leopard 1, originating from the 1960s, is lighter and less potent compared to the newer Leopard 2 tanks.

The versions offered by Versluys underwent their latest upgrades in the 1990s. The Belgian defence ministry spokesperson opted not to provide any comments regarding the tank sale.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia and subsequent unparalleled Western military assistance has caused a surge in the demand for heavy weaponry.

As European Union countries find their weapon stockpile significantly diminished, they have begun seeking aid from private companies such as OIP.

Earlier, Versluys had previously sold 46 M113 light armoured vehicles to the UK, which were subsequently transferred to Ukraine as part of a comprehensive military package.

(With inputs from agencies)