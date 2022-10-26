Universal amusement park shuts in Beijing as a Covid prevention measure

As Covid instances increase in the Chinese capital despite some of the strictest anti-virus procedures in the world, amusement park Universal Resort announced on Wednesday that it has temporarily closed owing to Covid preventative efforts in Beijing.

The Comcast Corp.-owned park said it will issue refunds or reschedule tickets but did not specify when it would reopen.

"We will continue to assess the impact on operations and strive to resume operations as soon as possible," it said on Weibo, a Twitter-like social media platform.

After the national Golden Week holidays at the beginning of this month, the number of infections increased in Beijing, which has some of China's strongest Covid entrance hurdles.

The country reported a total of 1,407 new cases on October 25, the highest number in 12 days, while the city reported 19 symptomatic cases and one asymptomatic infection.

China's economic development has slowed down in the fourth quarter as travel restrictions and shipping worries impede activity, limiting consumption and trade in the second-largest economy in the world.

(with inputs from agencies)