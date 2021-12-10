United States wins appeal over extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange

A file photo of Julian Assange. Photograph:( AFP )
The United States won an appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges
The US government on Friday won its bid to overturn a block on the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange from Britain to face trial for publishing top secret documents.
Washington brought the challenge after a lower court judge in London ruled in January that the 50-year-old Australian would be a suicide risk in the US justice system.
