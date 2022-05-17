United States successfully tests a hypersonic weapon

The US Air Force revealed on Monday that a hypersonic weapon was successfully tested over the weekend.The Air Force said a B-52H Stratofortress bomber launched an AGM-183A Air-launched Rapid Response Weapon (ARRW) off the coast of Southern California on Saturday, according to the Air Force.

According to the statement, the weapon's booster ignited and burned for a long time after it separated from the aircraft. The weapon was able to travel at five times the speed of sound.

The test comes as the United States seeks to build hypersonic weapons that can travel faster than the speed of sound in order to challenge enemies such as Russia and China.

According to the Air Force, the ARRW was developed by Lockheed Martin to destroy flexible, time-sensitive targets in combat situations. The weapon will "increase precision-strike capabilities by enabling fast response strikes against heavily defended ground targets," according to the report.

The Air Force attempted to test this weapon previously, but the missile did not fire in April. After a failed test in April and additional failed tests, the service opted to postpone the programme for up to a year, CNN reported in April.

The 419th Flight Test Squadron and the Global Power Bomber Combined Test, both headquartered at Edwards Air Force Base in California, conducted the test on Saturday.

The crew made sure the test was completed "flawlessly," according to Michael Jungquist, 419th FLTS commander and GPB CTF director.

The arms race

The US isn't the only country working on hypersonic weapons.

According to US military officials, Russia has fired hypersonic missiles against targets in Ukraine, and China has tested hypersonic weaponry.

In October, Beijing denied that it had performed a weapons test.

In January, North Korea claimed to have conducted two hypersonic missile tests.

The United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia have announced that they will begin working together on hypersonic missile strike and defence capabilities.

