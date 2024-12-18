Washington

The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control (CDC) said on Wednesday (Dec 18) that the country reported the first severe case of bird flu in a human.

In a statement, the CDC said a patient was hospitalised in Louisiana with a severe case of the infection. The patient was exposed to sick and dead birds in backyard flocks.

The case was confirmed on December 13

According to the CDC, this case was confirmed on December 13. No additional details, including the individual's prognosis, have been disclosed.

Genetic sequencing revealed that the H5N1 virus in the patient belonged to the D1.1 genotype. A report by the news agency AFP on Wednesday said that this genotype was detected in wild birds and poultry in the US, and in human cases reported in Washington state and in Canada's British Columbia province.

61 cases reported so far in current outbreak

In the US, outbreaks of the currently circulating H5N1 avian influenza viruses in wild birds and poultry have been ongoing since 2022. A report by the news agency AFP on Tuesday said that since this outbreak began, a total of 61 cases have been reported.

There has been no human-to-human virus transmission in the country to date.

With the US reporting the first severe case of bird flu in a human, the CDC said, "...in addition to affected commercial poultry and dairy operations, wild birds and backyard flocks also can be a source of exposure."

Despite these developments, the CDC continues to estimate the risk to the general public as low.

(With inputs from agencies)