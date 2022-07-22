United States: National Weather Service issues extreme heat warnings in 28 states

With triple-digit temperatures in some states and broken temperature records in many areas across the United States, the National Weather Service has warned that extreme heat will affect more than 100 million people in the country.

While central and southern states are facing the brunt of the scorching heat warnings, advisories have been put in place for 28 states.

It comes after parts of Oklahoma reached 115F (46C) and the Dallas area hit 109F (42C) due to climate change.

Due to heat-related emergencies, the Emergency Medical Services Authority of Tulsa has already received approximately 250 calls.

City leaders in the northeast have warned residents to limit outside activity during the hottest times of the day as temperatures are settling in at more than 90F (32C).

While Boston has opened community centers and pools as places for residents to cool down, Philadelphia has set up a “heatline” number for residents experiencing intense heat after declaring a “heat health emergency”.

America's hottest city Phoenix also issued a heat advisory after the temperature hit 113F (45c) on Thursday afternoon.

If the climate emergency is not addressed, scientists have warned that heatwaves will be more intense and prolonged.

US President Joe Biden, who promised to act against climate change during his campaigning in the 2020 election, disappointed activists after he failed to declare the impact of heat a national emergency.

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: