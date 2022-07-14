United States: Man charged with raping a 10-year-old girl, who was denied abortion

In the United States, a man in Ohio was arrested on Tuesday (July 12) and has been charged with raping a 10-year-old girl, who became pregnant but was denied an abortion under state law. The local media reported Wednesday that the victim crossed state lines to terminate her pregnancy.

The shocking case has received massive media attention from all parts of the country, and even the world as it comes in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

Media outlet Indianapolis Star first reported the story and drew international scrutiny.

The Dispatch reports that Fuentes confessed to raping the young girl "on at least two occasions".

The case was so appalling that some people even raised questions. It was even questioned by conservative-leaning media outlets.

But in the latest development, the Ohio police detective Jeffrey Huhn testified in court early Wednesday, confirming that the unidentified girl underwent an abortion in Indianapolis on June 30.

According to the paper, Huhn was testifying at the arraignment of a man arrested Tuesday by police who say he confessed to raping the child.

The Dispatch reported that the DNA samples obtained from the Indiana clinic were being tested against the 27-year-old suspect.

(With inputs from the agencies)

