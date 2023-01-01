ugc_banner

United States: Heavy rains cause flooding in San Francisco, traffic issues

California, USUpdated: Jan 01, 2023, 11:40 PM IST

Eyewitness video shows vehicles partially submerged after heavy rains. Photograph:(Reuters)

The weather conditions posed challenges for citizens as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions 

Traffic chaos and the closure of highways followed after heavy rain and snowfall in most of California state on Saturday (December 31) as people ushered in 2023 with an "atmospheric river storm". 

News agency Reuters reported that an eyewitness shared a video, which showed vehicles partially submerged after heavy flooding in San Francisco on Saturday (December 31). 

As per the report, authorities issued a flood warning, which was in place in nearby Alameda County until 3:30am (11:30GMT) on Sunday (January 1). 

As reported by the news agency The Associated Press, almost two feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday in the high Sierra Nevada. 

The weather conditions posed challenges for citizens as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions. They also shared photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes. 

Due to flooding, a section of US 101, which is one of the state's main traffic arteries, remained closed south of San Francisco, said the California Highway Patrol. Videos on Twitter showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets. 

California faced a prolonged period of drought and the rain was welcomed as the state had its driest three years ever. But heavy rain and snowfall caused troubles for the residents. 

The National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada, that a winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe. 

