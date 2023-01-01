United States: Heavy rains cause flooding in San Francisco, traffic issues

Traffic chaos and the closure of highways followed after heavy rain and snowfall in most of California state on Saturday (December 31) as people ushered in 2023 with an "atmospheric river storm".

News agency Reuters reported that an eyewitness shared a video, which showed vehicles partially submerged after heavy flooding in San Francisco on Saturday (December 31).

As per the report, authorities issued a flood warning, which was in place in nearby Alameda County until 3:30am (11:30GMT) on Sunday (January 1).

As reported by the news agency The Associated Press, almost two feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday in the high Sierra Nevada.

The weather conditions posed challenges for citizens as the National Weather Service in Sacramento issued a warning about hazardous driving conditions. They also shared photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes.

Due to flooding, a section of US 101, which is one of the state's main traffic arteries, remained closed south of San Francisco, said the California Highway Patrol. Videos on Twitter showed mud-coloured water streaming along San Francisco streets.

Flash flooding continues in central/southern Sacramento County.



Numerous roads are underwater in, around & downstream of Wilton along the Cosumnes River, including CA-99 between Elk Grove & Galt.



DO NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE OVER FLOODED ROADWAYS - TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN!#CAwx pic.twitter.com/p7ksZ1PZ1T — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 1, 2023 ×

Rain and wind is finally tapering off across the Sacramento, Stockton and Modesto region early this morning. However, area creeks and streams are still above flood stage, but are cresting or beginning to recede. Flood dangers are hard to see at night! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/q8dno3gOlF — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 1, 2023 ×

Potent atmospheric river aiming a firehose of extreme precipitation at California.



Epic satellite imagery. pic.twitter.com/ckHYPtZ8D1 — Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch) December 31, 2022 ×

California faced a prolonged period of drought and the rain was welcomed as the state had its driest three years ever. But heavy rain and snowfall caused troubles for the residents.