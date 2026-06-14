The Israeli military on Sunday said it launched strikes on Beirut targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Smoke could be seen rising over the Lebanese capital. The strike came after the Lebanese ​armed group fired into ⁠Israeli territory as claimed by Israeli forces. The attack has killed at least three people, said Lebanon's civil defence agency.

"The bodies of three martyrs were recovered from under the rubble and six wounded", were taken to hospital after the strike hit the Ghobeiry area of the Hezbollah stronghold, said Lebanon's civil defence agency statement.

The attack was condemned by the speaker of Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf who took to X to say, "The Zionists' aggression against Dahieh once again showed that the United States either lacks the will to implement its commitments or lacks the ability to do so."

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He also said that there is 'no point' in peace talks if US fails to uphold commitments.

"If you do not have the will or the ability to fulfil your commitments, then there is no point in talking about continuing down this path," said Ghalibaf.

Israel last struck the Beirut suburbs a week ago leading to serious escalation of fighting since the ceasefire took hold April 7. Iran retaliated by striking Israel, while Israel hit Tehran the following day.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has said Israel will continue maintaining a military presence in territories it currently controls in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria, indicating that any future regional agreement may not lead to troop withdrawals from those areas.

In a statement posted on X on Friday, Katz said Israel's security policy would remain unchanged and that the military would continue operating in what it considers security zones across multiple fronts.