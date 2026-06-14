/Signing of Iran deal absent from Trump's public schedule. When will the deal happen?

US President Donald Trump Saturday (Jun 13) reiterated that a memorandum of understanding with Iran will be signed on Sunday, but the claim is facing one clear problem: the signing is not listed on his public agenda.



As per reports, there is no public White House schedule on Sunday showing a formal signing ceremony or even a listed event linked to the deal.



On Saturday, Trump said the proposed agreement would include a 60-day ceasefire extension, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a path toward further talks on Iran’s nuclear programme.

That gap has raised fresh questions about whether the agreement is ready, or whether Trump is trying to present an unfinished process as a finished deal.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: US Navy aids rescue of 14 Indian crew as dhow sinks off Oman



Iran has also been more cautious. Tehran has not fully confirmed Trump’s timeline. Iranian officials have signalled that progress has been made, but they have also suggested that any signing may happen in the coming days, not necessarily on Sunday.



Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stressed the MoU will not be signed on Sunday but added he does not rule out that it could happen in the “coming days”.

“The Islamabad memorandum, which is being pursued, focuses on ending the war, and at this stage, it has been decided that there will be no discussion about the nuclear issue,” he said, referring to the document negotiated with the mediation of Pakistan.



The proposed memorandum is seen as the first stage of a wider deal, not the final settlement.

Reports say it would aim to extend the current pause in fighting and open the way for detailed negotiations over nuclear issues. The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most sensitive shipping routes, is also central to the talks.



Mediators, including Qatar and Pakistan, have been involved in trying to close the remaining gaps. Some reports suggest the signing could be done electronically.



“We must wait for the exact time of signing the memorandum; although it will not be tomorrow, the possibility that it will happen in the coming days is not ruled out,” Baghaei said on Saturday. “However, due to the other party’s instability, we must be cautious about any statements regarding this process.”



Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday on X that the finalisation of the US-Iran agreement is expected in the next 24 hours with “the electronic signing of the peace deal immediately after, followed by technical level talks next week”.