/US Navy aids rescue of 14 Indian crew as dhow sinks off Oman

A traditional dhow carrying 14 Indian nationals began sinking in the Arabian Sea on Sunday morning, prompting a swift international rescue operation coordinated by the US Navy. The incident occurred approximately 80 nautical miles east of Ras Al Hadd, on Oman's eastern coast. The US Navy's P-8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft responded to the distress situation, dropping a life raft and monitoring as the crew safely transferred into it, according to information shared with regional authorities.

The American aircraft then directed nearby merchant vessel MV Jabal Ali 9 to assist. The St Kitts and Nevis-flagged ship, which had departed from Sohar in Oman and was bound for Mumbai, is now in the vicinity and rendering assistance. Indian authorities have been notified, with the Indian Navy also alerted as part of standard maritime protocols for incidents involving Indian nationals.

There were no immediate reports of injuries among the 14 crew members, all believed to be Indian citizens. Dhows, wooden sailing vessels traditionally used for fishing and coastal trade in the Gulf and Arabian Sea, remain common in the region despite the dominance of modern shipping. Mechanical failures, rough seas or overloading can sometimes lead to such emergencies in these waters, which see heavy traffic between the Gulf states, India and beyond.

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The rescue shows the close coordination between international naval forces and commercial shipping in one of the world's busiest maritime corridors. The area lies along key routes connecting the Strait of Hormuz to the Indian Ocean. US Navy officials have not yet released further details, but monitoring continues. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs and shipping authorities are expected to provide updates on the crew's condition and repatriation plans once they are safely transferred. Maritime rescue operations in these waters have a strong record of success thanks to rapid response from patrol aircraft and nearby vessels.