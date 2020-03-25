United Nations still to discuss Covid-19 crisis formally

United Nations is still to discuss Covid crisis, several diplomatic sources have confirmed. Both the 15 member United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and 193 strong United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) haven't taken the matter up formally.

The epidemic that began in China has killed 17000 people globally and infected 4,00000 people according to data by John Hopkins University.

The world body, based out of New York has moved its operations virtually and is meeting through video conference now due to the COVID crisis.

It is interesting to know that Chair for UNSC for March is China. The monthly chair of the UNSC decides what is on the agenda and guides the body. Earlier this month, when asked about will UNSC discuss COVID Zhang Jun, China's envoy to UN said, "Council members generally feel there is no reason to panic at the moment and plan to monitor the situation....(with) COVID-19 currently not on the organ’s agenda."

Explaining, "The virus falls under the umbrella of global public health and security, rather than the Council’s geopolitical scope", which is the mandate of the body.

The body is also divided over a resolution on the crisis, with China particularly having issues with the phrasing of the documents on COVID.

United Nations' health body--world health organisation (WHO) has itself come under much criticism in the delay to declare it a pandemic. The pandemic has accelerated fast and according to WHO's estimates, it took 67 days from the first reported case to reach the first 100,000 cases, 11 days for the second 100,000 cases and just 4 days for the third 100,000 cases.

The UNSC last met on 12 March & before that discussed "peace and security in Africa: countering terrorism and extremism in Africa" and the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the President of the General Assembly Tijjani Muhammad-Bande has presented a proposal on how General assembly can take essential decisions related to the organisation in the current situation.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General said, "He submitted a draft decision that would enable the General Assembly to adopt essential decisions under a silence procedure. If a plenary meeting of the General Assembly is not practicable due to the pandemic, the proposal would authorize the President of the GA to circulate, after consultation with the General Committee, draft decisions of the Assembly to all Member States under a silence procedure of at least 72 hours. If the silence is not broken, the decision shall be considered adopted. "

Meanwhile, G20 has moved fast with G20 video meet all set to happen on Thursday. This is for the first time G20 leaders will be meeting via video conference. The group., that emerged after the 2008 global financial crisis has emerged as a major political-economic forum to discuss global issues and crisis in last one decade.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has written to G20 leaders urging them to take concerted and decisive action on the current global health crisis. Calling for a “war-time” plan, Guterres urged G20 leaders to step forward with a "strong response package" to address the various threats posed by COVID.

UN will on Wednesday launch the COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, which will assist people in vulnerable countries.