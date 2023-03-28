United Kingdom's armour-piercing Challenger 2 tanks arrive in Ukraine

Britain's Challenger tanks as per reports have arrived in Ukraine. Speaking to AFP, Iryna Zolotar, spokesperson for the Kyiv-based defence ministry, said that "they (the tanks) are in Ukraine already." Zolotar did not provide any other details. These tanks will reportedly be part of Ukraine's counter-offensive operation against aggressor Russia. The Challenger 2 tanks use depleted uranium shells as ammunition. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned that Moscow would be "forced to react" if Britain follows through on a promise to deliver the armour-piercing ammunition, reports AFP.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine's defence minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that he inspected a "new addition" to the country's forces. AFP reports that Reznikov was referring to the Challenger tanks as well as Germany's Marder infantry fighting vehicles, plus Cougar armoured trucks and Stryker armoured personnel carriers from the United States.

Taking to Facebook, the minister praised Britain's Challengers, calling them works of "military art" and said that "a year ago, no one would have thought that our partners' support would be so strong."

United Kingdom on Monday announced that Ukrainian troops have completed training on UK-donated Challenger tanks and are ready to be deployed on the front lines.

"Ukrainian tank crews have completed training on Challenger 2 tanks in the UK and have returned home to continue their fight against Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion," said the British ministry of defence in a statement.

Ukrainian tank crews began their training shortly after the UK in January announced that it will be donating 14 tanks to Kyiv.

The crew, as per the UK defence ministry, learned how to command, drive, and "effectively identify and engage targets."

"It is truly inspiring to witness the determination of Ukrainian soldiers having completed their training on British Challenger 2 tanks on British soil," said Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, as per AFP. He added that the soldiers "return to their homeland better equipped but to no less danger. We will continue to stand by them and do all we can to support Ukraine for as long as it takes."

(With inputs from agencies)

