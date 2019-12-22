United Kingdom: Royal family mixes pudding in anticipation of Christmas

Queen Elizabeth recently posed with her son Prince Charles, grandson Prince William and great-grandson Prince George foreshadowing royal Christmas celebrations.

The photos released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday depict the Queen and the three immediate members in the line of succession as they prepared traditional Christmas puddings.

Prince George, 6, is shown as stirring the pudding mixture in a bowl.

This has been a stressful year for the Royal Family. Over the past 12 months, Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip got a police warning for his involvement in a car crash, grandsons Princes William and Harry publicly fell out and her second son Prince Andrew became more entangled in the furore over his links to disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Additionally, the 98-year-old Philip was taken to hospital for treatment of an existing condition, Buckingham Palace said.

According to the sentiment endorsed by the Palace, the picture represents four generations of the Royal family and their contribution in the armed forces. The Queen has supported the Royal British Legion since 1952.

(With inputs from agencies)