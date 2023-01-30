United Kingdom brings in law to kick out 'foreign criminals'

The United Kingdom government on Monday enacted new measures to speed up the deportation of "foreign criminals". With the move, the nation has clamped down on some who had claimed protection as purported victims of modern slavery.

It cites the case of a convicted rapist who had escaped deportation by claiming himself to be a victim of human trafficking by criminal gangs, only to commit another rape.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in a statement, said, "the changes coming into force will mean if you've committed an offence, we have the power to refuse your protections and kick you out of our country."

"We must stop people exploiting our immigration and asylum laws," she said, said, adding, "I am personally determined to crack down on those abusing the generosity of the British public and taking our country for a ride."

Given the new measures, Home Office caseworkers can, in the future, demand evidence to support the "modern slavery" claims.

Rather than depending on the purported victim's word, under a new Nationality and Borders Act, they can ask for evidence from a charity worker or police officer who has helped rescue the victim.

Rights groups have criticised the changes and said that they undermine the protection of genuine victims.

Earlier, another UK initiative to deport migrants to Rwanda was blocked by the nation's courts.

A November report by Britain's National Crime Agency revealed that the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which is being reformed under the new act is repeatedly being manipulated by Albanian crime groups in particular.

