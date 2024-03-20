United Airlines plane, bound for Japan, forced to return to gate after engine trouble

United Airlines Flight 35, which was taking off from San Franciso and was bound for Japan, encountered mechanical issues which forced it to return back to the gate when the plane was taxiing to the runway.

Because of a technical glitch, the flight was delayed for five hours on Monday (Mar 18). This is one of the many ongoing technical hitches being faced by the airlines on a daily basis.

The aircraft which faced the glitch was none other than the Boeing 777, the jet which has been a continuous target of multiple complaints.

The pilot discovered that he was having difficulty starting the engine and informed the issue to the main control tower officials. After that, it was decided to bring back the plane to the gate, as per the United Airlines officials.

United Airlines' unending issues

The continuous occurrences of issues and mid-air mishaps have made it necessary for the airlines to adopt safety measures.

On the day when the airport officials decided to turn back Flight 35, United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby sent a letter to the customers of the airline regarding the problem and accepted that the airline has been facing numerous difficulties in recent days.

“Our airline has experienced a number of incidents that are reminders of the importance of safety. While they are all unrelated, I want you to know that these incidents have our attention and have sharpened our focus," Kirby said.

Watch: United Airlines flight loses tyre, makes emergency landing Notably, Boeing planes also have reported a series of mishaps in the past few months.

Recently, the inner windshield of Alaska Airlines' Boeing 737 jet cracked open while landing at Portland International Airport.

The Alaska Airlines flight's windshield cracked as it started to descend on the Portland International Airport. The Boeing 737-800 jet had 159 passengers and 6 crew members aboard when a small crack appeared on its inner windshield.