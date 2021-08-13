UNGA president-elect Abdulla Shahid announces programme to train diplomats from least developed countries

Abdulla Shahid, the President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly's (UNGA) 76th session, has announced a programme to train the diplomats and civil servants from Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

The first of its kind programme aims to give opportunity to young diplomats, previously only given to countries that could “second” diplomats to the Office of the President of the General Assembly (PGA).

The announcement was made by Abdulla Shahid on International Youth Day that was celebrated on 12th August.

In a tweet he said, "I am pleased to announce that, as #UNGA76 President, I intend to establish the “PGA Youth Fellowship Programme”.

I am a firm believer in the importance of youth participation, especially in shaping decisions that affect their tomorrow.



Giving details he said, "The Youth Fellowship intends to develop the next generation diplomats/civil servants from LDC/LLDC/SIDS" who will be brought to New York for a period of one year to give them "exposure to the UN system and making them strong advocates for multilateralism".

LLDCS are Landlocked Developing Countries while SIDS are Small Islands Developing States.

While the number of young diplomats who will be chosen is yet to be determined, the PGA-elect has requested for political and financial support from member states.

Shahid is the first Maldivian national to hold the office of President of UNGA.

During the UNGA elections earlier this year, he got a whopping 143 votes in the 193-member body. 97 votes are the threshold for winning the elections.

The tenure of the post is one year and is a prestigious one due to authority over the working of the General Assembly.