UNESCO condemns Russia's 'brazen' strike on Odesa

UNESCO on Sunday released a statement condemning Russia's "brazen" attack on Ukraine's Odesa, which targeted many sites in the port city's World Heritage Centre.

"UNESCO is deeply dismayed and condemns in the strongest terms the brazen attack carried out by the Russian forces, which hit several cultural sites in the city centre of Odesa, home to the World Heritage property 'The Historic Centre of Odesa'", the Paris-based body said in a statement.

The Russian strike, which is also the latest attack on the Black Sea city and one of Ukraine's most important ports after Moscow pulled out of a grain deal that allowed Kyiv to export its grain, claimed the lives of at least two people.

UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said the attack marked "an escalation of violence against (the) cultural heritage of Ukraine".

The strike damaged the Transfiguration Cathedral, originally built in 1794 under imperial Russian rule, demolished under Soviet leader Stalin in 1936 and rebuilt in the 1990s following the Soviet Union collapse.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vows retaliation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (July 23) vowed "retaliation" against Russia after the historic port of Odesa was attacked by Moscow with projectiles, claiming the lives of two people and damaging an Orthodox cathedral.

"Missiles against peaceful cities, against residential buildings, a cathedral. There will definitely be retaliation against Russian terrorists for Odesa. They will feel this retaliation," Zelensky said.

Ukraine released a statement saying that 19 missiles were launched by Russia on Odesa overnight.

At least two people lost their lives and 19 others suffered injuries, which included four children as residential and religious infrastructure suffered damage in an attack, informed the governor of the region on Sunday (July 23).

"Odesa: another night attack of the monsters. Unfortunately, we have one civilian killed as a result of the nighttime terrorist attack by Russians on Odesa," said Oleg Kiper on Telegram. Earlier, he had said that there were "18 victims, including four children," in an attack launched by Russia at 3:00 am (0000 GMT).

"Fourteen people were hospitalised in the city's hospitals, three of them were children," he stated. He added that the attack also led to "damage to civilian infrastructure, residential buildings and a religious institution".

(With inputs from agencies)





