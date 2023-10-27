Under Putin, Russia gets orthodox about abortions, restricts access

Russia is going the orthodox way in women's reproductive healthcare. As per reports, Russian cities like Kaliningrad are attempting to ban abortions in local private clinics.

Even though abortion remains legal and widely available in Russia, the country has recently tried to restrict the right. This, as per news agency AP, has touched a nerve across the increasingly conservative nations.

What is happening?

As per AP, in Kaliningrad, restricting abortion access is still a proposal, however, private clinics elsewhere have reportedly begun denying abortions.

Nationwide, Russia's health ministry has reportedly drawn up talking points for doctors — which seek to discourage medical abortions. These, as per media reports, include phrases like pregnancy is "a beautiful and natural condition for every woman." On the other hand, abortion is propagated as "harmful to your health and a risk of developing complications."

Michele Rivkin-Fish, an anthropologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, as quoted by AP said: "It's clear that there is a gradual erosion of abortion access and rights in Russia, and this is similar to what has taken place in the US."

Abortions and Russia

Currently, laws allow women to end a pregnancy at up to 12 weeks, and for special "social reasons," like divorce, unemployment, or because of income, this can be pushed back to 22 weeks. Only in instances of rape is an abortion legally allowed between 12 and 22 weeks.

Historically, Russian women had access to abortions. Even back in the Soviet Union times, when getting contraceptives was difficult, women would opt for multiple abortions in their lifetimes.

After the USSR collapsed, government and health experts promoted family planning and birth control, which contributed to a decrease in abortion rates. In 1991, Russians had 4.1 million abortions, in 2021 this number fell to 517,000.

However, as President Vladimir Putin rose to power, his alliance with the Russian Orthodox Church, promotion of "traditional values," and attempts to boost population growth led to abortions being looked down upon.

Now, women have to wait for at least 48 hours, and up to a week for the abortion — the waiting period depends on the stage of their pregnancy. Furthermore, to discourage abortions, they are offered psychological consults, as per state-issued guidelines.

Besides, a recent Health Ministry decree that takes effect on September 1, 2024, has restricted the circulation of abortion pills that terminate pregnancies in the first trimester.

The anti-abortion push, as per AP, comes as amid the Russia-Ukraine war, women seem to take a step back from having children.

(With inputs from agencies)