Under Biden, US set to review deal with Taliban

US President Joe Biden's administration is reportedly set to review the US deal with the Taliban. As part of this evaluation, the administration will focus on whether the Taliban has reduced attacks in Afghanistan.

Last year, the US struck a deal with the Taliban in Qatar. As part of this, it promised withdrawal of its troops from the country. This kicked off peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghanistan government.

Even then, violence across the country has increased as both sides continue to hold talks.

Biden's freshly appointed national security advisor - Jake Sullivan spoke with his counterpart from Afghanistan - Hamdullah Mohib, and relayed to them that they plan to review the deal.

National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne said that he "made clear the US' intention to review".

The US is attempting to understand whether the Taliban is "living up to its commitments to cut ties with terrorist groups, to reduce violence in Afghanistan, and to engage in meaningful negotiations with the Afghan government and other stakeholders", Horne's statement said.

The statement added how Sullivan "underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort, which will aim to help the two sides achieve a durable and just political settlement and permanent ceasefire."

As part of the peace process, Sullivan said that the US is also extending support to the progress the country recently made in terms of women and minority rights groups.

Afghanistan's national security advisor - Mohib, tweeted that during the call both sides "agreed to work toward a permanent ceasefire and a just and durable peace".