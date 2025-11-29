/UN watchdog urges Israel to investigate 'torture' claims in Gaza

On Friday (Nov 28), UN committee urged Israel to investigate claims of torture of Palestinians. The committee warned the situation had "gravely intensified" since the start of the war in October 2023. “It expressed its concern over the disproportionate nature of Israel’s response to these attacks, which resulted in a massive loss of life and profound suffering for the Palestinian people. The Committee expressed concern over reports indicating a de facto State policy of organised and widespread torture and ill-treatment which had gravely intensified since 7 October 2023,” UN mentioned in its statement.