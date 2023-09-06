UN warns: Sand dredging 'sterilising' ocean floor, threatening marine life

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has sounded the alarm on the extensive and unsustainable extraction of approximately six billion tonnes of sand from the world's oceans annually, posing severe threats to marine life and coastal communities, as reported by Reuters.

Sand, the world's second-most exploited natural resource following water, serves as a fundamental component in the production of concrete and glass.

Destructive dredging practices

According to the UNEP, certain vessels engaged in sand extraction are akin to "vacuum cleaners," indiscriminately dredging both sand and micro-organisms crucial to the marine food chain. This destructive activity has profound and long-lasting consequences for marine ecosystems, jeopardising the potential for recovery in some regions.

The unveiling of "Marine Sand Watch," a cutting-edge analysis tool that employs marine tracking and artificial intelligence to monitor dredging activities, coincides with this revelation. This innovative platform offers critical insights into the scale and impacts of shallow sea mining and dredging.

Alarming environmental consequences

Pascal Peduzzi, who leads UNEP's analytics centre GRID-Geneva, underscored the alarming scope of the environmental repercussions stemming from these activities. Out of the approximately 50 billion tonnes of sand and gravel utilised worldwide each year, an estimated six billion tonnes are extracted from the world's oceans and seas. This equates to the daily use of "more than one million dump trucks," highlighting the staggering volume of sand removal.

Also read | Deforestation declines in Brazil's Amazon as govt approves more indigenous reserves

Sterilising the marine environment

Large vessels involved in this industry are, in essence, sterilising the seabed by extracting sand and inadvertently obliterating microorganisms vital to fish sustenance. In some instances, dredging reaches the bedrock, rendering any hopes of marine life recovery futile.

The UNEP has called for a comprehensive ban on sand dredging from beaches to safeguard coastal resilience and economies. While sand remains indispensable for construction purposes, such as buildings, roads, hydroelectric dams, and solar panels, its significance extends to environmental protection, providing a crucial buffer against rising sea levels.

Hotspots of extraction

The report identifies several regions as hotspots for extensive dredging, including the South China Sea, the North Sea, and the US east coast. These areas have witnessed substantial sand extraction activities, intensifying the threats to their marine ecosystems and coastal communities.

Also watch | Food we eat responsible for 1/3rd of human-made emissions

The UNEP's warning underscores the urgency of adopting sustainable practices and regulations to curb the rampant exploitation of this invaluable resource. Failure to do so not only endangers marine biodiversity but also imperils the livelihoods of communities dependent on healthy coastal ecosystems. It is imperative to balance the demand for sand with the need to protect our oceans and safeguard our future.

(With inputs from agencies)