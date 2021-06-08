UN tribunal upholds genocide conviction against ex-Bosnian Serb military commander Mladic

The UN tribunal at The Hague on Tuesday upheld the genocide conviction and life sentence against former Bosnian Serb military commander Ratko Mladic.

The former Bosnian Serb military chief Ratko Mladic was held guilty for his role in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre during the Bosnian conflict in 1992-95.

The five-judge tribunal said: "The appeals chamber affirmed the sentence of life imprisonment imposed on Mr Mladic by the trial chamber."

According to reports, several thousand Muslim men and boys were killed in the eastern Bosnian town of Srebrenica in 1995 by Bosnian Serb forces.

Mladic, 79, was captured in 2011 and was found guilty in 2017 of carrying out "ethnic cleansing" to drive Muslims and Bosnians out of key areas.

Mladic dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia" was ordered to serve life in prison after he was convicted but he had appealed against the verdict.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) has convicted 90 people. Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic was transferred to a British prison in May earlier.

"The accused’s acts were so instrumental to the commission of the crimes that without them, the crimes would not have been committed as they were," the court declared while handing out the verdict against Mladic.

US President Biden in a statement said: "This historic judgment shows that those who commit horrific crimes will be held accountable."

"It also reinforces our shared resolve to prevent future atrocities from occurring anywhere in the world," the US President added.