UN says still delivering aid in Niger but no contact with military

The United Nations officials said on Friday (July 28) that the agency is still delivering aid in Niger. However, UN officials in the country have said that they have not had any contact with the military following the coup.

Niger's military officers declared General Abdourahamane Tiani as the new head of state of the west African country on Friday. They said they had suspended the constitution and dissolved all former institutions after overthrowing President Mohamed Bazoum.

"We are not in contact with the military," Nicole Kouassi, the current top U.N. official in Niger, told reporters.

"Concerning the president, information we have from our political office is he seemed to be at his home and he seemed to be fine," she said. "The situation in the country is quite calm."

The United Nations has called for Bazoum to be released.

The United Nations has 1,600 staff in Niger - of which about 352 are international - and Kouassi said all were safe.

The United Nations says some 4.3 million people are in need of humanitarian help in Niger. In the country, more than 370,000 people are displaced internally. The country also hosts more than 250,000 refugees. These refugees are mainly from Nigeria, Mali and Burkina Faso.

The United Nations has made an appeal for USD 584 million in aid. But it is only 32 per cent funded.

"The humanitarian response continues on the ground and has never stopped, actually, since the events occurred in Niger," the U.N. World Food Programme official in Niger, Jean-Noel Gentile, told reporters.

Wagner Group mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, who remains active despite leading a failed mutiny against the Russian army's top brass last month, hailed Niger's military coup as good news and offered his fighters' services to bring order.

"As of now, no sign of Wagner from the UN perspective," said Kouassi.

(With inputs from agencies)

