UN human rights body extends mandate for investigator to document alleged rights violations in Russia

The United Nations human rights body adopted a resolution brought by several European countries and extended the mandate of an independent expert to document alleged human rights abuses in Russia for another year, on Thursday (Oct 12). This comes a year after the UN Human Rights Council first authorised to examine the record of one of the so-called “P5” members.

In what is being seen as a second diplomatic defeat for Moscow in three days after the country’s failed bid to rejoin the 47-member Human Rights Council after it was kicked out following the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Resolution adopted

The resolution adopted with 18 votes, with 22 abstaining and seven voting against it in Geneva prolongs Bulgarian human rights expert Mariana Katzarova’s work for another year.

“The Special Rapporteur is one of the last avenues for civil society to bring international attention to their important work and to give a voice to those who risk their lives,” Katharina Stasch, German ambassador to the UN in Geneva, told the council.

Argentina, Britain, France, Germany, Ukraine and the United States were among those who supported the resolution, while countries like China, Cuba, Eritrea, Kazakhstan and Vietnam voted against the mandate.

Around 22 countries which included India, Malaysia, Mexico, Pakistan, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) abstained from voting.

In line with the resolution passed Russia is required to establish “constructive communication and full cooperation” with the Bulgarian human rights expert and allow her unhindered access, including to meet freely with civil society and individuals in detention.

However, Moscow has refused to let her in, has not recognised her mandate and previously called criticism of its rights record unfounded.

Last month, Katzarova, in her report on Moscow said that the human rights situation in Russia had significantly deteriorated since the country invaded Ukraine.

She also described a “systematic crackdown” on civil society and said Russia had adopted laws to “muzzle civil society and punish human rights activists and others for their anti-war stance.”

The former journalist also referred to attempts by Russia to obstruct her mandate, saying such actions showed “a lack of political will to uphold its human rights obligations”.

‘No country is above scrutiny’

Last year’s special rapporteur’s mandate marked the first time that the UNHRC was authorised to examine the record of one of the UN’s so-called “P5” members, which refers to the countries who hold permanent seats on the Security Council.

“This resolution is not a reflection of politicization but reflects the need to ensure that human rights are universally respected,” said Michèle Taylor, permanent representative of the US to the UNHRC.

“No country is above scrutiny, no matter how upsetting or embarrassing they find it, no matter how strong their military is, no matter how wide the reach of their proxies, and no matter how aggressively they threaten or cajole other countries,” the US representative added.

(With inputs from agencies)





