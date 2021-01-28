UN envoy suspended pending probe of alleged misconduct

An aide to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has been suspended amid allegations from women that he behaved inappropriately, the UN said Thursday.

The accusations are against Fabrizio Hochschild Drummond, a Chilean who was recently named to the new post of special envoy for technology issues.

The allegations were first reported in PassBlue, a news outlet that focuses on the United Nations.

"The Secretary-General takes any allegation of harassment, abuse of authority, discrimination or sexual harassment very seriously," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Dujarric said allegations of "possible prohibited conduct" against the diplomat were brought to the attention of Guterres and that Hochschild has been suspended pending an investigation.

"The Secretary-General will act swiftly and take the appropriate actions on the findings," the spokesman said.

He did not say what specifically Hochschild is accused of. PassBlue said several complaints were filed by women who worked with him last year alleging harassment and other misconduct.

Hochschild, 57, last year was in charge of preparations for commemorating the 75th anniversary of the United Nations.

He told PassBlue he is willing to cooperate with the UN probe into his behavior.

Hochschild has worked for the UN for decades and held posts in Sudan, Israel, Bosnia, Geneva, New York and elsewhere.

