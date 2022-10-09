UN denounces 'heinous killing' of migrants in Libya

United Nations' Libya mission on Sunday (October 9) condemned the "heinous killing" of 15 migrants near Meditarranean city of Sabratha. It accused smugglers and demanded justice.

Bodies of the migrants were found on a beach in the morning on Friday. Most of the migrants were burned inside a charred boat.

"While the exact circumstances remain to be determined, the killings reportedly resulted from clashes between rival traffickers," the UN mission UNSMIL said in a statement.

It urged authorities in the North African nation "to ensure a swift, independent and transparent investigation to bring all perpetrators to justice".

Libya was a key route for clandestine migration even before the 2011 uprising that overthrew dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

Lawlessness after the death of Kadhafi made the situation worse. The migration via sea from Libya is considered to be the world's deadliest migration route. The western city of Sabratha is just 300 kilometres from Lampdusa, the Italian island.

Migrants often face horrific treatment at the hands of smuggling gangs.

Rights groups have repeatedly accused authorities and armed groups operating under state auspices of torture and other abuses.

The latest killings are "a stark reminder of the lack of protection migrants and asylum seekers face in Libya, and the widespread human rights violations undertaken by powerful trafficking and criminal networks who need to be swiftly stopped and prosecuted," UNSMIL said.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE