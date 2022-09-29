UN chief warns of 'dangerous escalation' in event of annexation of Ukraine regions

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday (September 29), warned of 'dangerous escalation' if Russia formally recognised annexation of regions in eastern Ukraine. He said that such a move from Russia will jeopardize the prospect for peace in the region.

"Any decision to proceed with the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine would have no legal value and deserves to be condemned," Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters.

"Any decision by Russia to go forwards will further jeopardize the prospects for peace," Guterres said.

"It will prolong the dramatic impacts on the global economy, especially in developing countries, and hinder our ability to deliver life-saving aid across Ukraine and beyond."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to sign documents that would proclaim annexation of four Ukrainian regions. This is being seen by many to be Moscow's rushed attempts to lock-in territorial gains that Ukrainian forces are threatening to reverse.

Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. After sustained territorial gains in the initial months of fighting, Russian forces have had to retreat in many areas in the face of Ukrainian counter-offensive.

Formal proclaimation of annexation will be one of the legal steps Russia says will lead to formal annexation of 15% of Ukraine's territory. This confirms that Putin is pressing ahead with his war against Ukraine despite suffering a major military reversal this month.

The annexation, after what Kyiv and Western countries say were phony referendums staged at gunpoint on Russian-held Ukrainian territory, has been rejected in the West as an illegal seizure of land captured in war.

