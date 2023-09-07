UN chief Guterres says ‘systematic repression’ by Junta exacerbating Myanmar crisis

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Thursday (Sept. 7) that “systematic repression” was dashing hopes of a return to democracy in junta-ruled Myanmar. His remarks came at a summit in Indonesia where ASEAN leaders met with the leaders of the US, China and India, among regional players.

"Brutal violence, worsening poverty, and systematic repression are crushing hopes for a return to democracy," he was quoted as saying by AFP.

He also took the opportunity to call on the international community to seek a unified strategy to end the worsening crisis in Myanmar.

‘Funding of UN should be boosted’

The UN chief also called on member nations to restore UN funding to previous record levels to help the world body tackle global crises in a more efficient and effective manner. Referring to the Myanmar crisis, he said the situation has further deteriorated since he last met with the ASEAN leaders back in 2022.

The chief also urged Myanmar junta leaders to free political leaders and restore democracy in the country.

Origin of Myanmar crisis

Myanmar's military had seized control of the government on February 1, 2021, ousting the elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and detaining her along with key members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party. The NLD had secured a significant victory in the November 2020 general election.

In response to the military takeover, security forces employed brutal tactics to quell widespread opposition, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians and the arrest of many peaceful protesters. This harsh crackdown also incited armed resistance in various parts of the impoverished nation.

Rohingya crisis

Due to the persistent crisis in Myanmar, 700,000 Rohingya refugees have so far sought shelter in Bangladesh due to allegations of mass rapes, killings, and the destruction of countless homes by Myanmar troops. In January 2020, the International Court of Justice, the UN's highest judicial body, ordered Myanmar to take all necessary measures to prevent genocide against the Rohingya population.

"I remain deeply concerned about the worsening political, humanitarian, and human rights situation in Myanmar, including Rakhine State and the plight of the massive number of refugees living in desperate conditions, the UN chief said Thursday.